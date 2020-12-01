Met officer denies charges over man's scooter crash death
- Published
A police officer has denied causing the death of a man who was killed when his scooter hit a van in Hackney.
Lewis Johnson, 18, died after his white Vespa collided with a vehicle in Clapton Common on 9 February 2016.
Paul Summerson, 43, denied causing death by dangerous driving while on pursuit in a BMW at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
He also denied a second charge of causing serious injury to Mr Johnson's pillion passenger, Louis Kyriacou.
Scotland Yard has previously said Mr Summerson, of Alexander Court in Colchester, Essex, was driving a police vehicle as it pursued Mr Johnson over a suspected theft.
Judge John Hillen QC said the trial would be heard by a High Court judge or the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft, at the Old Bailey.
The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, will next appear at court on 21 December for a hearing to fix a date of a seven-day trial.
The officer is currently on restricted duties, the force said