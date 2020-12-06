Clarrie Mendy: Grenfell Tower campaigner 'was force of nature'
Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to an "inspiring" Grenfell campaigner after her death.
Clarrie Mendy, 61, lost two family members in the fire on June 14, 2017, and was a prominent campaigner for those affected by the disaster.
After the blaze Ms Mendy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.
The Mayor of London said she was "a committed campaigner for the Grenfell community" and a "true force of nature".
He continued: "Her dedication and determination to secure justice for those who lost their lives, including her own loved ones, was inspiring. Forever In Our Hearts."
'Truth to power'
Yvette Williams, from Justice 4 Grenfell, said Ms Mendy "brought strength, unity and love".
"She did not allow for 'can't' or 'won't' in her pursuit and demands for justice," Ms Williams added.
"She stood in her power, she spoke truth to power and may she rest in power."
Ms Mendy's cousin Mary, and Mary's daughter Khadija Saye, who lived together on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower, were among the 72 people who died.
Following the tragedy, Clarrie Mendy co-founded the Humanity For Grenfell community group to bring together survivors, the bereaved and others affected.
We received the sad news this morning that Clarrie Mendy passed away. Many of you will know her & her tireless quest for justice and truth over the last 3.5 years. Our thoughts are with her & her family. May she rest in peace and watch over us as we all continue her quest 💚 pic.twitter.com/pNeQNQdxdH— Grenfell United (@GrenfellUnited) December 5, 2020
In 2018, Ms Mendy appeared in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee to claim that authorities chose not to engage with survivors' groups, and told MPs the public had lost trust in government.
As well as her campaigning work, Ms Mendy also organised an annual service to mark the anniversary of the disaster as well as community events.