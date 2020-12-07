Croydon stabbing: Man jailed for Gucci bag robbery murder
A man who stabbed a hotel concierge worker to death so he could steal his Gucci bag has been jailed for life, with a minimum tariff of 30 years.
Samuel Odupitan, 24, knifed Tyler Roye six times as he was making his way home after work in south London in February.
He killed Mr Roye, also 24, "in cold blood" for the designer bag, Croydon Crown Court heard.
Odupitan, from Croydon, was also sentenced to a total of 26 years and six months for other robberies.
He was found guilty of murder following a trial at Croydon Crown Court.
Odupitan had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery.
Sentencing went ahead on Monday after the defendant refused to leave his cell.
Mr Roye, who worked at Holiday Inn in Stratford, east London, left the tram in Woodside, Croydon, when he was confronted by Odupitan, who demanded his possessions shortly after midnight on 26 February.
After a struggle, Odupitan fled with the second-hand Bengal tiger print bag, while Mr Roye made it to a friend's house before collapsing inside.
The 24-year-old was taken to hospital but died just before 03:00 GMT.
Senior crown prosecutor Devi Kharran said it had been an "opportunistic and unprovoked attack" on a young man on his way home from work.