Thornton Heath toddler death: Couple charged with murder
- Published
A woman and her partner have been charged with the murder of a two-year-old child.
Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October last year.
The boy's mother Phylesia Shirley, 23, of Bensham Manor Road, and Kemar Brown, 27, of Grange Park Road, were charged with murder by the Met Police on Monday.
They appeared virtually at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Brown, who is not the toddler's father, and Ms Shirley are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
They will both next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.