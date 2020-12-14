Daniel Horton jailed for Central London Mosque stabbing
- Published
A man who stabbed a prayer leader in the neck at London Central Mosque has been jailed.
Daniel Horton - who had converted to Islam and worshipped at the mosque - admitted attacking Raafat Maglad as he held prayers on 20 February.
Horton had previously pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
The 30-year-old was jailed for a minimum of seven years.
He will serve another four years on extended licence after he is released.
Mr Maglad was treated in hospital for his injuries, which included a 0.6in (1.5cm) injury to his neck.
The 70-year-old muezzin - the person who makes the call to prayer - returned to the mosque in Regent's Park for Friday prayers, less than 24 hours after the attack.
Last month, Judge Deborah Taylor was told by prosecutor Benn Maguire that Mr Maglad was now "less confident about standing in front of the prayer hall while the congregation is standing behind him, as he is scared about being attacked".
Mr Maglad suffered nerve damage, has trouble sleeping and his voice has been "adversely affected", Mr Maguire said.
The court was also told the victim and defendant were known to one other because Horton, who was homeless at the time, had been attending the mosque for a number of years.