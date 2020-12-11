Developer fined £600k for destroying Greenwich bat roost
- Published
A housing developer has been fined £600,000 after knowingly demolishing the roost of a protected bat species.
Bellway Homes admitted destroying a breeding site for soprano pipistrelle bats in Artillery Place, Greenwich, south-east London in 2018.
Police said it was the largest ever fine issued by a court for a wildlife crime. All bats within the UK are European Protected Species.
The company was also ordered to pay £31,000 costs at Woolwich Crown Court.
Bellway Homes agreed to make a voluntary donation of £20,000 to the Bat Conservation Trust.
The bats were found in an abandoned building after Bellway Homes commissioned a survey on the site in 2017.
No licence
Soprano Pipistrelles are found across the UK appear but are "selective in their habitat", according to the Bat Conservation Trust.
Due to the presence of bats, the developers were told they would need a Natural England European Protected Species licence for work to demolish buildings on the site.
The court heard Bellway Homes unsuccessfully attempted to remove the need for a licence from the planning requirements.
Without a licence, the developer carried out demolition work on the site between 17 March and 17 August 2018.
Investigating officer, Insp David Hawtin, said he hoped the fine "reinforces the message that this legislation is there for a reason and should be adhered too".
Bellway Homes have been approached for comment.