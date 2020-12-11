Police watchdog to review 'officer punch' arrest video
A video that appears to show a Met Police officer punching a person is being reviewed by the police watchdog.
Footage shared on social media shows a male police officer striking out during an arrest in north London.
The Met confirmed the incident took place after officers stopped a group of males on West Green Road, Haringey, at 16:50 GMT on 8 December.
Police said three officers suffered injuries and four males, all aged 16, were arrested.
One of the males was originally detained for the purpose of a search, the Met said. A crowd formed and officers made a circle around the person being searched.
The teenagers have been bailed to return to a north London police station on a date in January.
'Public complaint'
Det Ch Supt Treena Fleming said: "I am aware of videos circulating on social media showing part of the incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.
"A criminal investigation is under way to ascertain how the officers received their injuries and welfare support is being provided to them.
"A public complaint has been received and we recognise the community concern around this incident so we have made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
"It is important to remember that videos show a snap shot in time and the wider context is not immediately obvious.
"I would ask that our communities allow us the time for the incident to be reviewed in full so that all the circumstances can be established."
The IOPC has been approached for comment.