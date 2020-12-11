Mitcham baby shaking death couple jailed
- Published
A woman and her partner have been jailed over the death of their newborn who died after being repeatedly shaken.
Clare Sanders and Tomas Vaitkevicius of Mitcham, were convicted of causing or allowing the 2017 death of four-week-old Eva.
Eva suffered 27 rib factures and injuries to her head and spine from separate assaults,
City worker Sanders, 44, was jailed for eight years, while handyman Vaitkevicius, 45, was given nine years.
Both denied causing Eva's injuries or noticing signs of mistreatment.
Sentencing, Judge Mark Lucraft QC told the pair that drink had played a "major part" in what happened.
At the Old Bailey, the judge described the pair's relationship as "toxic".
He said: "I am entirely satisfied on all the evidence there were at least three incidents of significant trauma to Eva.
"It would have been obvious to each of you she suffered trauma yet you did nothing about it.
"I'm entirely satisfied there were incidents of serious cruelty and very significant force was used."
'Defenceless baby'
Tom Little QC, prosecuting, told the court Eva had been subject to "a brutal series of assaults".
"A defenceless baby was not able to talk, not able to say what happened, not able to defend herself."
The court heard the couple's neighbour raised the alarm in the early hours of 1 September 2017 when she woke up to Sanders screaming and ringing the doorbell.
Eva was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting where she died the next day.
Det Insp Will White said: "Medical evidence in the case was emphatic in determining that the injuries sustained were deliberate.
"No explanation was offered by either of the defendants for Eva's injuries and, although nothing can bring her back, her parents will now face the consequences of their horrific actions.
"This was a heartbreaking loss of an innocent life at the hands of the two people who were meant to love, care for and protect her."