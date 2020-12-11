Newham stabbing: Boy, 15, dies in east London
A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Newham, east London.
Police were called just before 7pm following reports of an incident in Woodman Street.
The Metropolitan Police and members of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found a boy, believed to be aged 15, suffering injuries.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests.
His next of kin have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances are under way.