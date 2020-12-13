Newham stabbing: Two arrests after boy killed in street
- Published
Two more people have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London.
The teenager was found fatally injured in Woodman Street, near the Royal Docks in Newham, on Friday evening.
Scotland Yard said a boy, 17, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 28-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 25-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.
Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said officers were "still working to establish exactly what took place on Friday night" but that the two new arrests were "a positive step in our investigation".
"The senseless killing of a 15-year-old has understandably shocked the community," he said.
The two arrested males remain in custody.