Man dies in north-west London triple stabbing
A man has died and two others have been injured in a triple stabbing in north-west London.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds in St Anns Road, Harrow, after 19:15 GMT, the Met Police said.
He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination will follow. Two other injured men were taken to hospital.
Police have launched a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.
A crime scene remains in place around the St Anns Road and Station Road area - near to Harrow-on-the-Hill Tube station.
A Section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for Harrow and will expire at 10:49 on Monday, the Met said.