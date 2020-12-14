BBC News

Harrow stabbing: One dead and two injured

Published
Related Topics
  • London violence

A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing on a street in north London.

The Met Police said emergency services were called to St Anns Road in Harrow at 19:15 GMT on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

Despite efforts of paramedics, the man - believed to be in his 20s - died at the scene.

Two other men, believed to be in their late-teens - are in hospital receiving treatment.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said they were awaiting an update on their condition.

The crime scene remains in place around St Anns Road and the Station Road area.

Related Topics