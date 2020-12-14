Allan Isichei: Ex Wasps rugby player's killer detained
A man who duped his GP into thinking he was taking his schizophrenia medication before killing a former Wasps rugby player has been detained indefinitely.
Gurjeet Lall, 36, stabbed Allan Isichei as the 69-year-old made his way home from a pub in Southall, west London, in August 2019.
Lall was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in October. He was cleared of murder.
Lall was sentenced under the Mental Health Act at Inner London Crown Court.
Mr Isichei's family are calling for an inquiry into what they say were failings in Lall's supervision.
At the trial, jurors heard that Lall, of Vine Cottages, St Mary's Avenue South, Southall, had been arrested for possession of a knife in 2014 and 2019.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the defendant had previously received a four-month custodial sentence in relation to this.
Lall had not taken his medication for his paranoid schizophrenia for 20 months, despite picking up prescriptions from his doctor, the court heard.
The defendant told jurors he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but could not remember the last time he took his medication.
'Family man'
The day before the killing, Lall had sent 200 texts to himself. These took the form of a dialogue and described sexual and physical violence and murder.
NHS London said it was currently reviewing the case with a view to conducting an investigation next year.
Bridget Fitzpatrick, from the CPS, said: "What should have been a normal Saturday evening ended with tragic consequences when Allan Isichei, a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, encountered Gurjeet Lall - a complete stranger who was carrying a knife.
"Mr Isichei was a devoted family man and his wife, children, grandchildren and many other family members and friends have been left devastated by his death. I hope this conviction and sentence provides them with some level of comfort."