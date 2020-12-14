Covid-19: Greenwich Council ordered to keep schools open
The government has told a London council it must keep schools open or face legal action.
Greenwich Council, in south-east London, had written to head teachers asking all schools to move classes online amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ordered the council to keep schools in the area open on Monday evening.
He said: "Using legal powers is a last resort but continuity of education is a national priority."
He added: "It is simply not in children's best interests for schools in Greenwich, Islington or elsewhere to close their doors.
"That's why I won't hesitate to do what is right for young people and have issued a direction to Greenwich Council setting out that they must withdraw the letter issued to head teachers on Sunday."
In the letter sent out on Sunday, Greenwich Council Leader Danny Thorpe asked all schools to move the majority of pupils to remote learning.
The council told schools to keep buildings open for vulnerable children and those of key workers.
The regional schools commissioner, who acts on behalf of the education secretary, had already written to Greenwich Council highlighting that new powers, introduced through the Coronavirus Act, allow the Secretary of State to issue "directions" to require schools to enable all pupils to attend school full-time.
In Islington, north London, and Waltham Forest, east London, schools were also asked to move lessons online from the end of Tuesday.
Increased coronavirus cases
The Department of Education said no decisions had been taken yet about what action to take against these councils.
Greenwich Council said changing plans that had already been put in place before Tuesday would be "impossible".
The council said it was seeking legal advice and would respond to the government on Tuesday morning.
Mr Thorpe said the move to online learning was based on information from Public Health England and supported by the council's Public Health team.
"We currently have the highest rates of Covid-19 since March, with numbers doubling every four days," he said.
Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn had earlier called on secondary schools and colleges in the capital to shut early ahead of Christmas.
Mr Khan said: "If the government isn't careful these children will pass on the virus to really vulnerable people because the rules are relaxed over Christmas."