Coronavirus: Greenwich Council backs down on school closures
- Published
The leader of Greenwich Council has said he has "no choice" but to ask schools to remain open after threats of legal action from the government.
The authority wrote to head teachers asking for classes to move online from Tuesday amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ordered the council to keep all schools open until the end of term.
Council leader Danny Thorpe said he could not justify using public funds to fight the decision in the courts.
In a statement, the Labour councillor said he did not agree that it was right to keep schools open but he had "no choice but to ask our schools to keep their doors open to all students, rather than just continuing with online learning".
London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will move into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions on Wednesday due to a rise in infections.
Schools in England were told they could close a day early for Christmas last week to give staff a "proper break" from identifying potential coronavirus cases.
In Basildon, where the third-highest Covid rate was recorded, schools were also allowed to close early, while London's mayor Sadiq Khan has called on secondary schools and colleges in the capital to follow suit.
Leaders at two other Labour-run local authorities - Waltham Forest and Islington - have also advised schools to move to online learning for the last few days of term amid rising Covid-19 rates in the capital.
In a letter to parents, Mr Thorpe said on Friday there were 3,670 children self isolating and 314 teaching staff. On Monday, an additional 498 children had to self isolate.
Mr Thorpe said: "My motivation has never been about a legal battle with the government, as frankly we all have enough to do. Based on the information I had before me, I believed that this was the correct course of action for Royal Greenwich."
'Children yo-yoing'
Head of Ofsted Amanda Spielman described it as a "really difficult situation" in which people were "weighing up short-term concerns about health risks and long-term concerns about children's education".
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's so easy to call for closures and forget the long-term price which children pay which our visits show so clearly.
"We've had children yo-yoing in and out of school through the autumn and really suffering as a result. We need clarity, consistency, not last minute decisions."
How about next time you check with the Government first before making an announcement on twitter and causing further havoc in our lives?! Ppl have had to make arrangements to accommodate the last min changes, do u seriously expect us to re-arrange again for 2days!— Heavenincupcake (@Heavenincupcake) December 15, 2020
As a Greenwich parent, I fully appreciate your efforts to keep my children safe. I'm furious that it has come to this but that is in no way your fault. You acted with our children in mind and have been bullied into a corner— Big Shiny Baubles Peach (@BobbiPeach58) December 15, 2020
Analysis: Sean Coughlan, BBC News education correspondent
Imagine how baffling it's been for parents in Greenwich and other London boroughs caught up in this end-of-term playground power struggle - which has become a microcosm of the uncertainty about whether children should be in school this week.
On Sunday night Greenwich council told parents schools were moving online - and then on Monday, the Department for Education issued legal threats saying they would have to stay open.
And now on Tuesday, the council has backed down and says schools will have to stay open for Wednesday and Thursday.
It's added confusion to an already worrying time. Although parents will still be wondering what to believe when they're also being told to stay apart because of London's surge in Covid cases.
It might appear an unnecessary tussle about a couple of days in school. But it's been about who is in control and the government's determination not to see its biggest red line crumbling away - and that's keeping schools open.
Mr Thorpe added that the Department of Health & Social Care had agreed that any resident could access a Covid-19 test, whether they were showing symptoms or not.
"This is a real step change from the current position and one that will benefit all of us locally," he added.
