Reece James: Chelsea defender's Christmas presents stolen from car
- Published
Thieves have broken into Chelsea star Reece James's car and made off with Christmas presents he had been planning to give to a children's charity.
The 21-year-old had been working with the Felix Project, a London-based charity that provides free meals for children, when the gifts were stolen.
An Instagram post shows how the window of his Mercedes was smashed before the presents were stolen on Wednesday.
The footballer said: "What goes around comes around."
Continuing his post, he said: "Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation.
"Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period. Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car.
"During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day."
The defender has been taking part in the Evening Standard and the Independent's Food For London Now and Help the Hungry campaigns, to help provide free meals for children in London.
The Met Police has been contacted for comment.