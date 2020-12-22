Woman found dead in suitcase at Southall hostel named by police
A woman whose body was found in a suitcase in west London has been named by police.
Joanna Borucka, 41, was found at a the Pay And Sleep hostel in Southall, on the afternoon of 18 December.
The death of Ms Borucka, who was last seen on 20 November, is currently being treated as unexplained by police.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said Ms Borucka's death will come as a "shock to those who knew her".
A Met Police spokesman added: "We continue to keep an open mind and are considering all possible lines of enquiry."
No arrests have been made.