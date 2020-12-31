Covid: 'No logic' to keeping schools open in London
- Published
Plans to close primary schools in some London boroughs but not others have "no logic", council leaders have said.
Around a million primary school pupils will not return to lessons as planned next week in a bid to cut the transmission of coronavirus.
Schools in 10 London boroughs will remain open under government plans. London is under tier-four restrictions following a spike in Covid-19 cases.
The Department for Education has been approached for comment.
Danny Thorpe, Labour leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said: "In a case-by-case comparison, there appears to be no logic to how this list was brought together.
"Kensington and Chelsea has one of the lowest infection rates for the whole of the capital, yet their children and young people are being afforded the extra protection that apparently Royal Greenwich students don't need."
The government threatened Greenwich Council with legal action after it issued advice to schools to move to online learning for the last few days of term.
All primary schools had been due to fully reopen on 4 January but under government plans those in 22 London boroughs will remain closed.
Children of key workers and vulnerable pupils will still be able to attend lessons.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said schools would be reopened as soon as possible following testing for staff in January.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "urgently seeking clarification as to why schools in some London boroughs have been chosen to stay open" while others "just down the road won't".
Richard Watts, Labour leader of Islington Council, said: "It is deeply frustrating that the government has made this announcement at the last minute."
It comes "weeks after it was clear coronavirus cases were surging in London," he said.
Schools in the City of London, Camden, Greenwich, Hackney, Haringey, Harrow, Islington, Kingston, Lambeth and Lewisham, will open.
All of these areas, apart from Camden, have an infection rate higher than the England average.
In the week leading up to 25 December, the combined infection rate for Hackney and the City of London was 810.75 cases per 100,000 people.
The average rate in England is 549.5 cases per 100,000,