Covid-19: Anti-lockdown protesters arrested at Hyde Park demo
Police have made arrests at an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London.
Crowds of between 200 to 300 people began to gather in Hyde Park, which is in a tier four coronavirus area, at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Seventeen people were arrested on suspicion of breaching public health regulations.
Most demonstrators had left the park by 16:45, police said.
The Met tweeted: "Officers continue to engage with groups of people who have gathered in the Hyde Park area.
"A number of people have been arrested under health protection regulations and taken into custody.
"We urge those in the area to leave immediately."
More than two people are generally not allowed to meet in public under tier four rules.
The police force added: "Officers will take enforcement action where we see clear breaches of the tier four rules.
"It's up to all of us to make the right choices and slow the spread of the virus."
A group called The People's Lockdown, Stand For Your Human Rights, had said it was going to hold a event at Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.
In an online post, it called on people to "stand with your loved ones".
