Topshop's flagship Oxford Street facing closure

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe 90,000 sq ft store is a familiar sight for commuters coming out of Oxford Circus Tube station

Topshop's store in Oxford Street is facing closure after 27 years.

The High Street chain's owner Arcadia went into administration in November, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

News of the sale of the three-storey building has prompted an outpouring of emotion on social media, with shoppers recounting how important the flagship store was to them.

The store, which boasted a DJ booth, nail bar and food stalls, was a retail sensation when it opened in 1994.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionHuge crowds gathered at the store for the launch of Kate Moss's Topshop collection in 2014
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionArcadia - which owns Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins - entered administration on 30 November

The sale of 214 Oxford Street, managed by agents Savills and Eastdil, follows the failure of Sir Philip Green's retail empire to secure funding to pay its debts after sales slumped during the pandemic.

  • A brief history of Topshop
  • Four reasons Topshop is not the brand it once was

People have been saying their farewells on Twitter to the London landmark, which was often used as a meeting point for friends and was a must-visit for fashion-loving tourists.

Arcadia, which also owns Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, had already closed other Topshop stores across the UK, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its brands were struggling before the pandemic, partly due to competition from online-only fashion retailers such as Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBeyonce launched her Ivy Park collection at Topshop in 2016
image copyrightEPA
image captionThe flagship store is currently closed, in line with the rules about non-essential retailers

The 214 Oxford Street building also houses Nike and Vans stores.

Arcadia said that although it was in administration, and so all its assets are to be sold, that did not mean the shops in the building would have to close.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Oxford Street store pictured during Pride in 2018

