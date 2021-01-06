Coronavirus: Met to enforce lockdown rules more strictly
Met Police officers have been told to enforce Covid regulations more strictly during the latest lockdown.
Under the new instructions, people who attend large gatherings will be fined along with organisers, while those not wearing face coverings without good excuse will also be targeted.
Londoners have also been warned to expect officers to be "more inquisitive" if they are seen outside.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said police would "act robustly".
England's third national lockdown legally came into force overnight with measures including a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to most pupils.
Previously, the Met had been applying a "four E's approach", involving engaging, explaining and encouraging people, before finally using enforcement.
However, Mr Twist said the current "critical situation" meant "we can no longer spend our time explaining or encouraging people to follow rules where they are wilfully and dangerously breaching".
As a result, officers have been instructed to issues fines more quickly to those who commit "obvious" and "serious breaches".
The force said the new measures meant there were now "fewer reasonable excuses for people to be away from their home".
Mr Twist said "the overwhelming majority of Londoners will do the right thing... but a small minority continue to ignore rules put in place".
"If people continue to break the rules, putting themselves, their families and their communities at greater risk, our officers are ready to act robustly," he added.
