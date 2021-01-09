BBC News

Bow crane crash family 'given inadequate' new home

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionOne witness described "feeling the ground shake" when the crane collapsed

The family of a woman killed when a crane crashed on to their east London home say a new house given to them as a replacement is "inadequate".

June Harvey, 85, was killed when a crane crashed through the roof of her home she shared with her great nephew Sam Atkinson in July last year.

Tower Hamlets Council has found a new home for Mr Atkinson and his mother but said it needed redecoration.

Mr Atkinson said the property did not have a kitchen and was "inhabitable".

The 29-year-old said he and his 63-year-old mother have been living in a hotel paid for by their landlord Gateway Housing since the 65ft (20m) crane collapsed on their Compton Close home.

image copyrightJune Harvey GoFundMe Appeal
image captionJune Harvey was killed when a 20-metre crane collapsed on a site where flats were being constructed

Tower Hamlets Council said £7,454 had been spent revamping the new property found for the family, but it needs redecoration.

Other residents whose homes were damaged were also found temporary accommodation until the crane was removed.

image copyrightReuters
image captionWitnesses described the collapse as being "like an earthquake"

They have since returned to their homes, the council said.

Mr Atkinson was offered a new two-bedroom house after "being granted priority access".

However, he said the home did not feel ready to be lived in.

image copyrightSam Atkinson
image captionThe family say the new home does not have a kitchen

"We were ecstatic when we got [the new home], but it's been downhill when we realised the problems," Mr Atkinson said.

"We haven't asked for much, we literally own nothing now and the furniture we had is completely gone.

"We were told after the incident we wouldn't be worse off, but now we are 10 times worse off than what we had in Compton Close. We are nowhere near the same situation."

A council spokesman said it had liaised with the new landlord to ensure the property is redecorated and comfortable to live in.

image captionSam Atkinson says he feels like "no-one cares" about them

Mr Atkinson said the move had been made even more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and has asked for the public's help in donating spare furnishings.

"We worked on that house for years, all we want is something for the same standard, nothing better," he said.

"Ultimately we need to sort this out in the best way for our mental health."

Investigations into the crash are still being carried out by the Health and Safety Executive and the Met Police.

