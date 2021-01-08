Disabled man died after 'choking on marshmallow'
A disabled man choked to death on a marshmallow just weeks after his sister warned care home staff about the risks, an inquest heard.
Patrick Casey, 41, had been on a strict pureed food diet before his death on 5 April 2019.
His sister Mary Casey told North London Coroner's Court she had raised concerns with Devon House in north London after seeing the confectionery in his room.
She described them as "dangerous" and had "flipped out" on finding them.
Ms Casey told the hearing: "I want to know who played God with his life and who decided to give him marshmallows? He didn't deserve to die in the way he did."
'Limited knowledge'
The court was told Birmingham-born Mr Casey had lived at the Priory Group-run care home since 2014, after suffering a serious brain injury when he was struck by a car in 2005.
Speech and language therapist Alexia Petrova told the hearing she recommended a fully-blended diet after making a bedside assessment in January 2018.
But care home activity co-ordinator Eleanor Powell told the hearing she bought the Haribo marshmallows for Mr Casey on 4 April and left them unopened in a spot where wheelchair user Mr Casey could not reach them.
She said when she started her job he was already having the sweets and she had "limited knowledge of thickened fluids and pureed meals".
Ms Casey said she confronted a staff member on 17 March after finding the marshmallows but was told that her brother liked them.
She said she replied that "they're very dangerous for [him]".
"I don't understand - at what point did they decide to give him marshmallows when it clearly states on his care plans his food should be pureed?" she said.
The inquest continues.