Bianca Williams stop-and-search: Met PCs 'must justify use of handcuffs'
- Published
Met Police officers must justify their use of handcuffs following a review into the stop and search of Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams.
Ms Williams accused the force of "racially profiling" her and her partner when they were handcuffed and separated from their baby son in July.
Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to the athlete after footage of their car being stopped went online.
The Met referred itself to the police watchdog.
Scotland Yard said the force would improve its "training, policy and processes" following the review, which makes 10 recommendations.
"The Met will now develop a specific policy on handcuffing pre-arrest that will set out clear guidance for officers, including the requirement to justify any initial application of handcuffs as well as their continued use during an interaction," a statement said.
Recommendations included "additional legal training, extended officer safety and improved personal safety training for police officers, de-escalation tactics and more community input to understand the respective experiences of each during encounters".
The Met has also amended its stop-and-search e-form to include any use and justification for handcuffs pre-arrest.
'Extremely corrosive'
Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist, who led the review, said: "Ensuring the trust and confidence of the public is reliant upon the quality of our interactions and our communication before, during and after any stop where handcuffs are believed by officers to be needed."
The review included consultations with young black men, aged between 16 and 25, as well as frontline officers.
It found that searches of the same people, where nothing is found, are "extremely corrosive to the person's and wider communities' trust and confidence in policing".
"The public are concerned that the use of handcuffs can be degrading and, whilst accepting there is a place for it, handcuffs should not be the first resort, and more effort should be made in communication and explanation that might make the use of handcuffs unnecessary," it said.