Covid: Transport workers call for better protection after rise in deaths
Tom Edwards
Transport correspondent, London
London's transport workers are calling for better protection against Covid-19 after fifty-seven Transport for London (TfL) staff have died from the virus.
The deaths include 42 staff who work on London's buses, eight Tube and rail workers, three staff from the TfL head office, and four from partner organisations.
The families of those who have died are still pushing for answers about why their loved ones were left with no PPE during the first pandemic.
Bus drivers say they are still extremely anxious about their safety, despite having PPE and sitting in a sealed off cab at the front of the bus.
Many drivers have complained about a lack of compliance on mask wearing and say they regularly get abuse when telling passengers to put on their masks.
The number of passengers on buses and the Tube is currently higher than during the first lockdown in March, but is not as high as the second lockdown in November.
That is mainly due to the fact people are allowed to go to work if they cannot work from home.
Currently, Tube passengers have doubled since the first lockdown.
Data shows an average of 400,000 people made journeys before 10:00 GMT since 4 January, while approximately 490,000 people used the bus.
The numbers do, however, seem to be decreasing gradually.
TfL also said 3,646 members of its staff were absent due to sickness, self-isolation and shielding - that's 10% of the workforce.
The transport unions are now asking for further protection.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has asked for a supply of higher grade masks for workers and for all vulnerable staff to be sent home.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union is calling for essential transport workers to receive the vaccine.
Mick Cash, from the RMT said: "The union will be backing staff who are vulnerable and if they need to withdraw to the safety of their home then we will support them.
'Rule nothing out'
"The only way we can get through the pandemic to the other side of a vaccinated and safe London is if transport staff are adequately protected.
"While we do not wish to enter into a dispute situation in this matter, we rule nothing out if our demands are not met, as we believe the employer and those responsible for TfL should take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of its workers and the wider community."
Andy Lord, of London Underground, said: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is the most important thing to us and we are regularly meeting with the trade unions to work together and respond to their concerns.
"We continue to follow Public Heath England and government guidance and we are supporting clinically extremely vulnerable colleagues to shield at home.
"We will continue to take robust measures to reduce the risk of infection in workplaces in addition to the continued regular rigorous cleaning of the transport network and staff facilities."