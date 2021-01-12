Neasden stabbing: Man killed in street attack
A man in his 40s has been stabbed to death in north-west London.
He was discovered fatally injured on Neasden Lane North, Neasden, at about 21:30 GMT on Monday after police were called to reports of a "disturbance".
A second man was discovered nearby with non-life threatening injuries and was arrested in connection with the killing, Scotland Yard said.
A Section 60 order, extending stop-and-search powers, has been authorised in the local area until 13:30.
The victim died at the scene despite the effort of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance crew.
The Met said they were working to trace his next of kin.
