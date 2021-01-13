Covid: Group of 14 found at Park Royal car meet get police fines
- Published
Fourteen people who attended a car meet in north-west London have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
The group, who had nine high-powered vehicles, were found when police were called about a gathering taking place in Park Royal on Friday.
Officers spoke to the 14 on Whitby Avenue and found there had been "no clear reason for their meeting".
Ch Supt Louis Smith said the group was "aware of the coronavirus rules" but it "intentionally broke them".
Under lockdown rules in England, it is illegal to leave home without a "reasonable excuse".
Police can fine people £200 for a first offence - doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.
Mr Smith said "social meetings" like the car meet were "facilitating the spread [of Covid] and putting the most vulnerable in our community at risk".
"Please stay at home, stay safe, and protect our NHS," he added.