Royal Mail delays: Londoners 'frustrated' by missing post
Londoners have been left "in tears" after financial documents and Christmas gifts were delayed by postal issues.
Royal Mail said some areas would see a reduced service due to workers being off sick or self-isolating due to the pandemic.
Kelly Burdall, of Redbridge, said she had not received post in nearly a month.
Royal Mail said 27 areas in England might receive post late "despite our best efforts".
A spokesman said: "This is due to the exceptionally high volumes we are seeing, exacerbated by the coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices to keep our people and customers safe."
Kelly Burdall said she had been waiting weeks for contractual documents for the sale of her home, while utility bills, a hospital letter and Christmas cards have also been delayed.
"Moving home is stressful anyway," Ms Burdall, a construction manager from Redbridge, said.
"This is adding another level of inconvenience, frustration and upset - we've been in tears over it."
Many of the affected areas are in or near London, while others include Chelmsford, Leeds, Margate, and Widnes.
Danny Fresco, a Redbridge taxi driver, has been waiting for the delivery of a debit card since 22 December.
He said: "I can't do anything - it's all linked to my card. I can't go to the shops, I can't buy anything online.
"I can't even go to the petrol station. It's pretty frustrating."
Gwen Norton, from Croydon, said: "Essentially for a month I've not had any post.
"As a single pensioner living on my own is a bit distressing.
"I know I didn't get the Christmas cards I know my brother and sister sent me, which I know sounds a bit pathetic, but it does have an emotional impact."
The areas affected are:
- Ashford (TN23-TN27)
- Barnsley (S70, S71, S72 and S75)
- Basildon (SS13-SS16)
- Bow (E3)
- Bury St Edmunds (IP28-IP33)
- Chelmsford (CM1-CM3)
- Christchurch (BH23)
- Daventry (NN11)
- Debden (IG7-IG10)
- Enfield (EN1-EN3)
- Grays (RM16-RM20)
- Hampton (TW12)
- Highbury (N5)
- Hornsey (N8)
- Horsham (RH12, RH13)
- Ilford (IG1-IG6)
- Leeds City (LS1-LS5)
- Lewisham (SE13)
- Magherafelt (BT45, BT46)
- Margate (CT7-CT9)
- Rugeley (WS15)
- Somerton (TA11)
- South Ockendon (RM15)
- South Woodford (E18)
- Upper Holloway (N7)
- Wandsworth (SW18)
- Wellington (TA21)
- Widnes (WA8)