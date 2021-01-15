Ilford deaths: Man in court over 'brutal' double murder
A man has appeared in court accused of a "brutal" double murder which left one victim with 52 stab wounds.
The bodies of Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 45, were found in Ilford, east London, on Sunday morning.
Vytautas Garmus, also known as Vepkhvia Laliashuilia, has been charged with both murders and appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.
The 48-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of the next hearing on 9 April at the same court.
Mr Garmus, who is from Georgia, was assisted by a Russian interpreter as he confirmed his name and date of birth.
Prosecutor James Dawes said the killings were carried out in the "most brutal fashion".
One victim suffered 52 stab wounds and the other had nine, the court was told.
Mr Kulboka and Mr Semenas, both Lithuanian nationals, were pronounced dead at the scene.