COVID: Man charged after woman, 92, given fake vaccine
- Published
Related Topics
A man accused of allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman out of £160 for a fake coronavirus vaccination has been charged with fraud and common assault.
David Chambers is accused of administering the fake vaccine at her Surbiton home in London last month.
The 33-year-old, also from Surbiton, is charged with five offences including fraud and going outside in a tier four area without a good reason.
He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrates on Friday.
Mr Chambers was remanded in custody until a hearing on 12 February.
In the UK, coronavirus vaccines are free of charge and available via the NHS.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.