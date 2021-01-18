Neasden stabbings: Manhunt as police link three attacks
- Published
A knifeman who has attacked three people in north-west London in six days is being hunted by police.
Delivery driver Leon Street, 48, was stabbed to death last Monday evening near the home he shares with his fiancée in Neasden.
Another man, 47, was stabbed 10 minutes earlier near Neasden Lane and the third victim was attacked on Sunday morning.
Det Ch Insp Tom Williams believes "all three attacks were committed by the same, lone male suspect".
He described him as a white male, aged in his 30s and wearing a dark coloured jacket.
"I am working with a dedicated team of detectives to get answers for Leon's grieving family and for the two other victims," Det Ch Insp Williams said.
"It is my belief that the suspect lives locally.
"I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running or otherwise acting suspiciously in the Neasden Lane North area between 21:00 and 22:00 last Monday or at around 09:50 on Sunday morning."
A post-mortem examination gave Mr Street's cause of death as stab injuries to the chest.
The 47-year-old victim was also arrested on suspicion of murder after being taken to hospital, but has since been released with no further action, the Met said.