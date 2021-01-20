Harrow baby death: Mother denies murdering five-month-old son
A woman has denied the murder of her five-month-old baby boy in north-west London.
Mariam Benzain, 32, of Preston Road, Harrow, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Elias Biad on 23 July 2020.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of the infant's death was an incised wound, the Old Bailey heard on Wednesday.
Judge Mark Lucraft set a three-day trial to begin on 15 March on the issue of insanity.
The court heard "the acts" of what happened were not in dispute.
Psychiatric experts will give evidence to Ms Benzain's mental state at the time of the baby's death.
