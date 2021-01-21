Large cannabis factory discovered near Bank of England
Police have uncovered a large cannabis factory close to the Bank of England.
Following a tip-off about a "strong smell of cannabis", officers discovered 826 plants in the basement of a commercial building in Throgmorton Street, central London, on 14 January.
Police arrested two people and dismantled the factory, which had its own lighting and ventilation systems.
City of London Police said it was the first-ever cannabis factory discovered in the capital's financial district.
Det Insp Andy Spooner said the factory had appeared at a time when there were "fewer people being out and about during the pandemic".
The raid "demonstrates that City of London Police continues to actively police the Square Mile, bearing down on any crime committed here", he added.