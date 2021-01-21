BBC News

Neasden stabbings: Man charged with delivery driver's murder

image copyrightMet Police
image captionLeon Street worked as a delivery driver and was a father and step-grandfather

A 20-year-old has been charged with the murder of a delivery driver who was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Leon Street, 48, was killed on 11 January after being attacked on Neasden Lane North.

Amine Laouar, of Harlesden, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 32-year-old man and GBH with intent against a 47-year-old man.

Mr Laouar will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday.

