Covid: 400-person wedding party in Stamford Hill broken up by police
Police broke up a wedding party with 400 guests in north London.
Officers found the windows at the Yesoday Hatorah Girls Senior School, a Charedi school in Stamford Hill, had been covered when they arrived at 21:15 GMT on Thursday.
The guests fled the scene when officers arrived.
The organisers were fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations. Other guests were issued smaller fines, police said.
The area is home to the UK's largest Charedi community of strictly Orthodox Jews.
A Metropolitan Police statement to community leaders, seen by the BBC, said there was clear evidence of a wedding having taken place.
London is under an England-wide lockdown, which prevents any social mixing between households.
Londoners are asked to only leave home for limited reasons such as shopping, going to work, seeking medical assistance, or avoiding domestic abuse.