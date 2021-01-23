Elderly woman 'gagged' by burglars claiming to deliver food
- Published
An elderly woman was pinned down and gagged by a group of men claiming to be delivering food to her in the pandemic.
Five men forced their way in after tricking the victim into opening the door to her Plaistow home, in Newham, London, on Thursday, Met Police said.
The victim, a woman in her 80s, had a sock stuffed in her mouth while one of the burglars sat on her chest as jewellery was cut from her wrist.
The suspects are described as white males in their 20s.
The group were dressed in dark clothing, police said. One was wearing black Nike tracksuit trousers with red piping.
Police were called at about 19.00 GMT. The burglary lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, police said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.