Lee Rigby murder: Killer in hospital with Covid-19

image captionMichael Adebowale ran over the 25-year-old soldier close to Woolwich Barracks before stabbing him to death

One of Fusilier Lee Rigby's killers is seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19, the BBC has learned.

Michael Adebowale is serving a 45-year jail sentence for murdering Fusilier Rigby in Woolwich, south-east London, in May 2013.

Adebowale was removed from Broadmoor last week following a deterioration in his condition after he contracted Covid-19.

The 29-year-old is not in intensive care or on a ventilator.

Adebowale, who now uses the name Ismaail Kuti, and his fellow killer Michael Adebolajo, 36, drove into Fusilier Rigby with a car before hacking him to death near Woolwich Barracks in 2013.

image captionFusilier Lee Rigby was wearing a Help for Heroes hooded top when he was murdered

Fusilier Rigby died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds following the attack fuelled by Adebowale and Adebolajo's extremist beliefs.

The killing was described as a "betrayal of Islam" at their murder trial in 2014.

