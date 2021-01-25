Lee Rigby murder: Killer in hospital with Covid-19
- Published
One of Fusilier Lee Rigby's killers is seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19, the BBC has learned.
Michael Adebowale is serving a 45-year jail sentence for murdering Fusilier Rigby in Woolwich, south-east London, in May 2013.
Adebowale was removed from Broadmoor last week following a deterioration in his condition after he contracted Covid-19.
The 29-year-old is not in intensive care or on a ventilator.
Adebowale, who now uses the name Ismaail Kuti, and his fellow killer Michael Adebolajo, 36, drove into Fusilier Rigby with a car before hacking him to death near Woolwich Barracks in 2013.
Fusilier Rigby died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds following the attack fuelled by Adebowale and Adebolajo's extremist beliefs.
The killing was described as a "betrayal of Islam" at their murder trial in 2014.