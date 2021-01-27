Covid: Patient returns home after 306 days in hospital
By Sam Francis
BBC News, London
- Published
A man has returned home after 306 days in hospital fighting the impact of coronavirus.
Geoffrey Woolf, 74, collapsed at home on 20 March and was rushed to hospital three days later. He was then placed in a medically induced coma.
By April his three sons were called in to say goodbye after brain scans showed no activity.
"The first time we came in to the hospital was for that meeting where they told us he was gone," his son Nicky Woolf said.
"They said we could go in and say goodbye."
His sons asked for one last scan, which showed a small amount of brain activity - a glimmer of hope he might recover.
Against expectations, he woke up in July. He had suffered a stroke, leaving him paralysed down one side and affecting his speech. But he had survived.
In total Geoff, from Islington in north London, had spent 67 days on a ventilator.
After 127 days in different wards at the Whittington Hospital in Islington, he was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability in Putney.
It would be another 180 days of rehabilitation on his speech and language, as well as physical therapy, before doctors deemed him fit enough to return home.
He is believed to have spent one of the longest periods in hospital of any coronavirus patient before being discharged.
Not being allowed to see their dad had a mental health impact on Geoff's three sons.
'A very dark period'
Nicky, 33, said: "The world narrowed to that daily phone call from the hospital.
"We all went through a very dark period."
His brother, Sam Woolf, 29, said: "I don't know how we got through it.
"There were lots of tears. You find ways of getting through the days as best you can."
Before catching coronavirus, Geoff, a former lawyer, had been studying for a degree in art history.
Inspired by Geoff's love of literature, his three sons - Nicky, Simon and Sam - set up an e-reader with audio-books of his favourite novels.
They played Pride and Prejudice - what the brothers called their father's "comfort read" - as he initially lay unconscious.
Doctors and nurses asked the brothers if they could get e-readers for any more patients.
The idea snowballed and the sons set up Books for Dad, a charity which has to date delivered 400 e-readers to 11 hospital trusts.
"A lot of doctors said how positive the impact has been on patients," Sam said.
He added: "You really feel how much everyone who works in the NHS are desperate to improve the patients' experience and you feel that care very strongly."
Geoff is now settling into life into his house he last saw 10 months ago.
When he got home his first request was for "steak and chips".
"No offence to the staff who worked hard to make food at the hospitals, but due to the nature of his illness all his food was very mushy," Nicky said.
"He came back wanting food with texture."
The home itself has been adapted to accommodate Geoff's use of an electric wheelchair to get around.
'Wine tastes horrid'
Covid has also taken its toll on another great love of his life - wine.
"I was looking forward to a glass of wine - but my taste buds have changed," Geoff said.
"I've now tried four different wines and they all taste horrid - so that is very disappointing."
But Geoff is happy to be home and surrounded by family.
"The best thing about being at home is not being at hospital," he said.
"I can eat what I want when I want. I can see my boys and see friends.
"I'm just so very proud of the boys."
