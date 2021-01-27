HS2 begins evicting Euston tunnel protesters
Bailiffs from HS2 have started to evict activists who dug a tunnel near Euston station in protest against the £106bn rail project.
It comes after the BBC revealed campaigners spent months digging the tunnel they claim is 100ft (30m) long.
Since August, HS2 Rebellion members have been living in tree houses and tents at a camp nearby.
An HS2 spokeswoman said safety would be its "first priority" as the "illegal encampment" was removed.
The land being occupied was needed for continued building work around Euston, she added.
Activists say the tunnel - codenamed "Kelvin" - was dug as their "best defence" against being evicted.
One protester, Blue Sandford, admitted the stunt was "dangerous" but felt it was "worth it".
The 18-year-old, who is currently on school strike for climate, said HS2 "is a waste of money".
She said: "I'm in this tunnel because they [the government] are irresponsibly putting my life at risk from the climate and ecological Emergency.
"They are behaving in a way that is so reckless and unsafe that I don't feel they are giving us any option but to protest in this way to help save our own lives and the lives of all the people round the world.
"I shouldn't have to do this - I should be in school - the trouble is they are stealing that future and I have to stop them."
The government has said HS2 will reduce passenger overcrowding and improve transport links outside London, helping the economies of the Midlands and the North.
British Transport Police said on Tuesday it was aware of the tunnel but it was a matter for the Met Police, which said no complaint yet had been made.
A spokeswoman for HS2 said tunnel protests were "costly to the taxpayer".
She added: "These are a danger to the safety of the protesters, HS2 staff, High Court enforcement officers and the general public, as well as putting unnecessary strain on the emergency services during the pandemic.
"Safety is our first priority when taking possession of land and removing illegal encampments."