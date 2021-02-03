Isaiah Haastrup: Hospital 'admits liability' in brain damaged baby case
- Published
Hospital bosses have admitted liability for "events surrounding the birth" of a 12-month-old boy who died after a High Court battle, a judge has been told.
Isaiah Haastrup suffered "catastrophic" brain damage after being deprived of oxygen at birth. He died in March 2018.
A High Court judge had given doctors permission to provide only palliative care - against his parents' wishes.
King's College Hospital Trust has settled a medical negligence claim with the family, the High Court heard.
The hospital has been approached for comment.
The Family Division of the High Court is considering lifting a court order preventing the naming of the medics involved in Isaiah's care.
A barrister who represented Isaiah's father told the court on Wednesday that King's College Hospital Trust has now "admitted liability for the events surrounding Isaiah's birth".
Isaiah's parents, Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thoma, fought a lengthy legal battle with the hospital to allow further care for their son.
They had asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to intervene after losing two court battles in the UK, but the case was dismissed by judges.
Doctors said Isaiah was in a low level of consciousness, could not move or breathe independently and was connected to a ventilator.
King's College Hospital in London said providing further intensive care treatment was not in his best interests.
A coroners inquest into Isaiah's death is under way.