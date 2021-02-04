Covid-19: Vaccination target 'will be hit' in London
- Published
A target to vaccinate more than 15 million Londoners by 14 February will be hit, the London Assembly has heard.
In January, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said he was "hugely concerned" that the capital had one of the lowest vaccination rates.
London did not get a fair share of doses, but supply has since increased, health advisor Dr Tom Coffey said.
Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the city would "continue to receive a fair share of vaccine doses".
The government has set a goal to offer those aged 70 and over, healthcare workers and people who need to shield their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the middle of February.
There are about 15 million people in those priority groups in the capital.
Assembly members heard that as of Wednesday, over 10.1 million people in London had received a first dose.
Dr Coffey said the amount of vaccine doses given to the city had increased in recent weeks and there was now a "planned, predictable, steady supply".
Joint regional chief nurse Martin Machray added that they were now "dead on target" to reach the goal by 14 February.
"It's great news," he said, but added there was "more to do".
The vaccine minister told the assembly the country had "tens of millions of doses coming through" and he was "confident that together we can do this".
When asked about the effect of new mutations on vaccines in the future, Mr Zahawi said some 4,000 Covid variants had been identified worldwide but the government was working with vaccine manufacturers so they are "fit for purpose for any outcome".
"We will probably be vaccinating annually or there maybe a boost in the autumn to make sure we continue to protect [people]," he said.
- OXFORD JAB: What is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?
- COVID IMMUNITY: Can you catch it twice?