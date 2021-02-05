Euston tunnel protest: Bailiffs reach HS2 activists 'locked' in tunnel
- Published
Anti-HS2 protesters have come face-to-face with bailiffs inside a network of tunnels they have dug near London's Euston station.
Nine activists have spent eight nights under Euston Square Gardens in an attempt to stop their eviction.
Some of them are said to have "locked" themselves to points inside the tunnel they claim is 30ft (100m) long.
HS2 Ltd has repeatedly urged protesters to leave "for their own safety".
One protester, Dr Larch Maxey, said bailiffs had dug a parallel "down shaft" over the past few days and connected this to the protesters' one.
The 48-year-old said they had also begun "drilling" to remove another environmental campaigner, Lazer Sandford, from a "lock on", which he described as a metal "arm tube" buried in concrete in the ground.
Dr Maxey said he was "concerned" for Lazer getting tired through the night but would "keep an eye" on him.
Earlier this week, a High Court judge rejected a legal bid to halt efforts to evict them.
Mr Justice Robin Knowles refused an application brought by Dr Maxey for an injunction requiring HS2 and others to cease operations.
HS2 Ltd has said it has "legal possession" of the land and High Court enforcement officers have been ordered to evict the protesters who have been there since August.
A spokeswoman said: "After 72 hours Dr Maxey still hasn't complied with the court judgment ordering him to provide information on the tunnels and occupants and, crucially, to exit the tunnel.
"HS2 continues to do all we can to end this illegal action quickly and safely."