Man in court accused of sharing of IS beheading videos
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A man from north London who moved to Syria has appeared in court accused of sharing Islamic State group videos.
Stefan Aristidou, 27 and originally from Enfield, is accused of texting videos of beheading and executions.
He was arrested at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey on Wednesday.
Mr Aristidou appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
The offences relate to alleged activity in 2014 and 2015, before he travelled to Syria.
Mr Aristidou is accused of sending other people Islamic State group videos depicting public executions and the beheading of a soldier.
He is said to have travelled to Syria from the UK in 2015 at a time when Islamic State controlled a large amount of territory.
The defendant entered not guilty pleas to the seven charges.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 February.