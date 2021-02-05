Met officer who tasered man nine times given warning
- Published
A Met Police officer has been given a final warning after tasering a man with mental health problems nine times.
PC Rodney Chiweshe used the weapon, which delivers a high-voltage electric shock , during an arrest of the man who was damaging property and assaulting members of the public.
The man was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act for his own safety.
The warning means PC Chiweshe could be dismissed if he is found guilty of further misconduct.
After reviewing the incident, which took place on 4 June, 2019, an Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: "The officer breached police professional standards of behaviour by his excessive use of the Taser.
"The Taser is an important tool for police in helping officers respond to often dangerous and challenging situations.
"It is important that officers are held accountable for their use of the Taser where it is used inappropriately."
Breach of duty
A Met Police disciplinary panel concluded five of PC Chiweshe's uses of the Taser during the arrest were not "necessary, proportionate or reasonable".
It decided PC Chiweshe had further breached his duty by using the weapon to make the man comply.Tasers are only meant to be used when officers feel at risk of severe violence and not for "pain compliance" to make someone submit to an arrest.
The man who was tasered nine times suffered no long-term injuries and was not charged with any offence.