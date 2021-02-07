BBC News

Euston tunnel protests: HS2 activist Lazer Sandford arrested

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionLazer Sandford spent 11 nights in the tunnel under Euston Square Gardens

A second anti-HS2 activist has been arrested after voluntarily leaving tunnels dug in secret near Euston station in central London.

Lazer Sandford was one of nine HS2 Rebellion campaigners who went underground on 27 January in protest against the £106bn high-speed project.

The 20-year-old was seen to by medics at Euston Square Gardens before being arrested by the Met.

HS2 Ltd urged others to leave the tunnel, thought to be 100ft (30m) long.

Mr Sandford previously attached himself to a tunnel using a device made of steel and concrete around his arm in efforts to prevent his removal by bailiffs.

Enforcement officers worked for hours to remove the device before Mr Sandford moved into the tunnels away from the bailiffs on Friday evening.

Mr Sandford said: "The choice we face with climate and social breakdown is whether to sacrifice other people's lives for our own comfort.

"Me and my tunnelling friends are choosing to protect lives by means of protest. There's a brilliant future ahead for all of us, but we have to create it, it won't just arrive."

image copyright@rocsandford
image captionLazer Sandford (middle) and his sister Blue Sandford (left) went into the tunnels on 27 January
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Met said more than 20 fines had been issued to protesters since 27 January

His departure comes after another demonstrator, Rollie, voluntarily left the tunnels and was arrested on Friday evening.

A spokesman for HS2 Rebellion said the 17-year-old's decision was due to "ill health".

media captionBlue Sandford: "This is the only way I can effect change"

HS2 said that the safety of protesters, HS2 staff and emergency services personnel was of "paramount importance" and that it was doing "all we can to end this illegal action safely".

A spokesman reiterated calls for activists to exit the tunnels "as soon as possible".

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.