Euston tunnel protests: HS2 activist Lazer Sandford arrested
A second anti-HS2 activist has been arrested after voluntarily leaving tunnels dug in secret near Euston station in central London.
Lazer Sandford was one of nine HS2 Rebellion campaigners who went underground on 27 January in protest against the £106bn high-speed project.
The 20-year-old was seen to by medics at Euston Square Gardens before being arrested by the Met.
HS2 Ltd urged others to leave the tunnel, thought to be 100ft (30m) long.
Mr Sandford previously attached himself to a tunnel using a device made of steel and concrete around his arm in efforts to prevent his removal by bailiffs.
Enforcement officers worked for hours to remove the device before Mr Sandford moved into the tunnels away from the bailiffs on Friday evening.
Mr Sandford said: "The choice we face with climate and social breakdown is whether to sacrifice other people's lives for our own comfort.
"Me and my tunnelling friends are choosing to protect lives by means of protest. There's a brilliant future ahead for all of us, but we have to create it, it won't just arrive."
His departure comes after another demonstrator, Rollie, voluntarily left the tunnels and was arrested on Friday evening.
A spokesman for HS2 Rebellion said the 17-year-old's decision was due to "ill health".
HS2 said that the safety of protesters, HS2 staff and emergency services personnel was of "paramount importance" and that it was doing "all we can to end this illegal action safely".
A spokesman reiterated calls for activists to exit the tunnels "as soon as possible".