Kilburn stabbing: Man dead and another critical after attack outside Tesco
- Published
A man has been killed and another is in a critical condition after a double stabbing outside a Tesco in Kilburn, north-west London.
Officers were called to Willesden Lane at 17:40 GMT on Saturday where a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound.
He died at the scene and another teenager was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The Met Police said there had been no arrests but an "urgent investigation" was under way.
It comes after another 13 people were injured in an "abhorrent" wave of knife crime across parts of the capital.
Throughout Friday night the Met was called to separate stabbings in other parts of Croydon, Chislehurst and Streatham.
One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, died after being attacked in the Wisbeach area of Croydon.
On Saturday afternoon another man, aged 24, was stabbed near to West Croydon station on Oakfield Road just after 15:00.
Then, police in Westminster said a 15-year-old boy was attacked on Churchill Gardens Estate hours later.
None of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the Met Police added.