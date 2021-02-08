Met Police officers 'could face £1,270 commuting bill'
Plans to charge drivers up to £5.50 a day to enter Greater London could land police officers with a £1,270 bill, according to Conservatives at City Hall.
Figures show half of the Met's officers live outside the capital and could be affected by the measure.
The scheme aims to raise £500m for Transport for London (TfL).
A spokesman for the mayor said discounts for police were being considered.
The feasibility study being considered by TfL, would mean drivers would be charged £3.50 to drive into Greater London, with a £2 surcharge for more polluting vehicles.
According to City Hall Tories, that could cost officers about £800 a year, rising to £1,270 for more polluting vehicles.
Conservative Assembly member Susan Hall said: "Sadiq Khan's proposed boundary charge will penalise everyone from outside Greater London for driving into the capital, including our city's brave police officers.
"London's police officers are on the beat all hours of the day and night across our city, and understandably, for many of them who live outside the capital, public transport simply isn't an option."
City Hall said revenue raised by road tax in London was spent almost exclusively outside the capital, and said options such as a Greater London Boundary charge might need to be considered.
A spokesman for the mayor said: "Sadiq Khan recognises the heroic role that police officers and other key workers have played during the pandemic and exemptions and discounts are being considered as part of TfL's feasibility study.
"Should proposals for a charge come forward, they would be subject to full public consultation, including with non-Londoners."