IRA London Docklands bomb: Survivors 'feel forgotten'
- Published
Survivors have marked the 25th anniversary of the London Docklands bombing with a vow to keep fighting for compensation.
Two people were killed, and many others injured by the IRA bomb which had been left in a lorry, on 9 February 1996.
Survivors released doves at the blast site. Joyce Brown, one of the victims, said: "I feel like our government has forgotten about us. I feel cheated."
A minute's silence is planned at 19:01 GMT.
Joyce Brown, 64, was cleaning the Midland Bank after closing time when the 3,000lb (1,360kg) bomb exploded. She heard a bang and "everything came down on my head - the whole building just looked like a warzone".
The bomb planted by the IRA close to South Quay station, which used Libyan-made explosives, ended the organisation's 18-month ceasefire.
The victims want the British government to use some of the £12bn of Libyan assets that are frozen in the UK, to compensate them. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime supplied large amounts of weapons to the IRA during the Troubles.
Ms Brown, who is a teaching assistant still lives near the area, said she could still recall the bombing like it happened yesterday. "It is something you do not forget, you just live with it," she said.
She said compensation could never remove these memories, but a failure to receive any left the survivors feeling like they had been forgotten.
"Other countries have had compensation and I just feel like we have been let down."
The government is facing calls to release a report on compensation for victims of IRA attacks in which weapons supplied by Libya were used.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said ministers were "carefully considering the complex issues captured in the report, giving due respect to the victims".
The one-minute silence is to be held on board DLR trains. Transport for London will also run a message on the station's platform information screens.