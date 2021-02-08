London violence: Sven Badzak 'could have been prime minister'
- Published
A 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north London "was going to be prime minister" his mother has said.
Sven Badzak was found fatally injured after he fled from a group of males in Kilburn on Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition following the attack. No arrests have been made.
Mr Badzak's mother, Jasna, said her son "was a child who would never raise a hand unless he was going to lift you up".
Mrs Badzak has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for whom she campaigned during the 2008 London mayoral race, to "help get justice for Sven".
Her son met other well-known Conservative politicians when he was younger, through her campaigning work with the political party.
Police said Mr Badzak and his 16-year-old friend were attacked as they fled from a group of males at about 17.40 GMT.
Det Ch Insp Darren Jones said the pair became separated and Mr Badzak was attacked on the ground after he fell.
The teenager managed to seek sanctuary in a shop and survived, although he remains critically ill in hospital, Det Ch Insp Jones said.
Mr Badzak was a former pupil at Wetherby School in Notting Hill, which was also attended by Prince William and Prince Harry.
Mrs Badzak said her son, who was planning on becoming a lawyer, had been in the Willesden Lane area "to buy some orange juice and get a bagel".
"Sven was the person everyone was saying was going to be the prime minster," she said.
"He was that charming, spoke with a perfect voice and no-one could shut him up in an argument.
"He had a lifetime of opportunities in front of him.
"I keep expecting him to come through the door. I want him in my home and to never be away from me."
Asked what she would say Mr Johnson, she told the BBC: "This is a child and his mother who helped you get elected. You knew Sven. You were high-fiving him as your mate.
"I want to hear from him, from [David] Cameron, from [George] Osborne."
Mrs Badzak called on anyone with information about the killing to "come forward".
"Enough is more than enough," she said.