Euston tunnel protest: Second tunnel found in anti-HS2 camp
- Published
A second tunnel dug by anti-HS2 demonstrators has been discovered by bailiffs near Euston station in central London.
Nine HS2 Rebellion campaigners went underground on 27 January at Euston Square Gardens in protest against the £106bn high-speed rail project.
At least four people remain underground nearly two weeks later.
The new tunnel, the entrance of which was disguised by pallets and soil, is among trees at Highbury Corner.
Islington Council plans to fell trees to develop land related to the new railway link, which is intended to cut journey times between London and the Midlands.
Anti-HS2 activists, calling themselves "tree protectors", have been living on site for about four months and said they were "trying to save a Norwegian maple, sycamores and chestnuts".
Meanwhile, two protestors who recently emerged from the tunnels have had breach of bail proceedings against them withdrawn in court.
Lachlan Sandford, 20, known as Lazer, was arrested after he voluntarily left the network of tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens on Saturday.
He, along with a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named because of her age, had his bail conditions updated to require him "not to interfere with the workings of any HS2 site".
Bail conditions also forbid him to "enter, be present, or remain in any HS2 site or building which is clearly identified as such by way of a sign, fence or other marking".
A spokesman for HS2 Ltd said that the safety of protesters, HS2 staff and emergency services personnel was of "paramount importance" and that it was doing "all we can to end this illegal action safely".
HS2 Ltd called for activists to exit the tunnels "as soon as possible".